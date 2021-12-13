Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CUBI stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,363. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

