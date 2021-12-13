CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberAgent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10 and a beta of -0.17.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

