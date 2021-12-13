DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of CADE opened at $30.26 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

