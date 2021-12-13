Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 3,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 770,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $504.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.