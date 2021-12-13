Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading Down 3.1%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Approximately 3,261,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,080,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.44) target price on shares of Deepmatter Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

