DePay (DEPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.20 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. DePay has a market cap of $2.20 million and $121,837.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DePay has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.07 or 0.07961338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,851.21 or 0.99890432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.