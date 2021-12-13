DerivaDAO Trading Up 32.8% This Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $175.36 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $6.72 or 0.00014328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.41 or 0.08011458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.29 or 0.99854737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00054081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

