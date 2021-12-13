Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) were up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

