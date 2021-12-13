Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Down 0.8%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €39.10 ($43.93) and last traded at €39.15 ($43.99). 1,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.45 ($44.33).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($47.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.22 million and a PE ratio of 3.64.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.