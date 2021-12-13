DIA (DIA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.39 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One DIA coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002525 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $66.84 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIA has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006791 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 56,634,600 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

