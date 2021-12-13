Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises 2.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,866. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.