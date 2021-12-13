Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Trading Down 10.3%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 2,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 46,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DHCC)

Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

