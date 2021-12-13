Dimecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $109.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $109.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.00169523 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

