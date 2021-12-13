DinoSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $749,761.00 (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $749,761.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.41 or 0.08011458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.29 or 0.99854737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00054081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 131,322,333 coins and its circulating supply is 65,795,056 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

