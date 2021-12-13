Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 7.5%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $44.98. 813,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,426,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 125.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 247.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

