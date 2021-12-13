Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 2,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $266.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

