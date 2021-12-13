DNotes (NOTE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48,161.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a total market cap of $15,342.54 and $48,161.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DNotes has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

