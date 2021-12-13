Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to report earnings of $2.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.72. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Shares of DG stock opened at $222.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

