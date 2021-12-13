Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.50.

Shares of DOL opened at C$58.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.76. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$46.56 and a 52-week high of C$60.87. The firm has a market cap of C$17.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total value of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80. Insiders sold a total of 129,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,268,572 in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.