Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 2,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $505.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.