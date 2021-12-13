Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.61

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 16443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Dundee Securities lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.24 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 33.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

About Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

