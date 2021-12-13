e-Money Hits Market Cap of $14.10 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $344,846.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.85 or 0.08045636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,747.36 or 1.00007252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00076867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

