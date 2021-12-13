easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.57

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

