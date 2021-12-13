ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.90 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77.90 ($1.03). Approximately 1,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.96).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.55. The stock has a market cap of £7.80 million and a P/E ratio of -28.85.

In related news, insider Ian Charles Mann purchased 6,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £4,972.48 ($6,571.27).

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

