Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

Shares of EW opened at $121.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

