Electric Vehicle Zone Achieves Market Cap of $34.54 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $34.54 million and $1.92 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00055913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.38 or 0.08047882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,967.71 or 1.00226108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

