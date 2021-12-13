Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 13,060 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

