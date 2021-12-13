EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.00

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 121683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.