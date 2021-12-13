ESBC (ESBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $625,854.54 and approximately $7.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.