Ethverse Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $4,074.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00376867 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010835 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $619.89 or 0.01321653 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

