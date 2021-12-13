Evercore ISI Increases BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target to $20.00

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its target price upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 120.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLU. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ BLU traded up $3.49 on Monday, reaching $9.09. 1,903,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,958. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at $1,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 159.1% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 597,477 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 685,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth $2,401,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

