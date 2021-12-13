Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.4% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,555. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

