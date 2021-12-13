Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.31. 26,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,964. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

