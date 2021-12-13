Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,563 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.04. 31,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,391. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

