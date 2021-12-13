Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.71

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 41176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

