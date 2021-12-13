Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce $33.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.75 billion and the highest is $33.62 billion. Facebook posted sales of $28.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $117.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $120.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $140.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $329.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.37. The stock has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock valued at $482,540,510. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

