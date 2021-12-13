Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s 5th Largest Position

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.9% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $329.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock worth $482,540,510. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

