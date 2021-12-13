Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $685,304.42 and approximately $7.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00038394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

