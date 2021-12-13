FC Advisory LLC Acquires 1,342 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.39 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

