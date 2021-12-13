FC Advisory LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.67 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $167.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

