FC Advisory LLC Sells 12,918 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $239.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.60 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.