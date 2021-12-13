FC Barcelona Fan Token One Day Volume Reaches $3.43 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $31.30 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $8.81 or 0.00018788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006712 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,709 coins. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

