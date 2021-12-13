Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $48,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $155.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $155.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

