Financial Counselors Inc. Has $35.92 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.30. The company has a market cap of $391.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

