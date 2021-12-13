Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $209.11 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

