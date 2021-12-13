Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,877.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,721.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

