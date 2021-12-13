Financial Review: eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) vs. Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Hagerty alerts:

18.5% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hagerty and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty N/A N/A N/A eHealth -2.10% -1.28% -0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hagerty and eHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A eHealth 0 5 6 0 2.55

eHealth has a consensus price target of $53.30, suggesting a potential upside of 107.88%. Given eHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than Hagerty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hagerty and eHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eHealth $582.77 million 1.16 $45.45 million ($0.93) -27.57

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Summary

eHealth beats Hagerty on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.