FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 5.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. 12,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,293,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FINV. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FinVolution Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 6,886.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,483,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 3,151.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,445,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 981,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FinVolution Group by 51.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 644,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.