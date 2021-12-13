FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 5.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. 12,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,293,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FINV. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FinVolution Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04.
About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
