First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 480 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Home Depot by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $415.40 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

