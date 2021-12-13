First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75. Approximately 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky’s previous dividend of $0.54.

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

